It's two up and two down for the Roseburg High softball team.
The seventh-seeded Indians only managed three hits, but rode their pitching and defense en route to a 2-1 win over No. 10 Barlow on Wednesday in a second-round game of the OSAA Class 6A playoffs at Stewart Park.
The victory moved Roseburg (18-9) into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. The Tribe will travel to Beaverton Friday to face No. 2 Sunset (23-5), a 6-1 winner over No. 15 Newberg Wednesday.
"That's the kind of playoff game you want to play, especially when you have a No. 10 team and 7 team," said Roseburg catcher Samie Bergmann, whose home run in the bottom of the first inning gave the Indians the lead for good. "We played great defensively and Mady (Blevins) pitched really well, and I think our three hits were timely hits."
Blevins limited Barlow (19-10), which was averaging over six runs a game, to three hits and one earned run. The senior right-hander struck out five and walked none.
The Indians backed up Blevins in the field, making no errors.
"If this was our last home game (of the season), this is the best last home game ever," Roseburg second baseman Marinda Carlyle said. "I'm glad it was this one, we went out with a bang. Especially making the final (defensive) play leaves a special place in my heart.
"Our defense was pretty solid. Our offense, I feel like we definitely could've hit better. But for what we did, we played as a team and it took every single one of us to win that game."
Blevins outdueled Barlow junior right-hander Lexi Geary, who pitched well in defeat. Geary gave up one earned run, fanning five and walking two.
"Two good pitchers in the circle, it was tough to come by hits," Bruins coach Rob Gehrke said. "Lexi has been tough all year, but Blevins threw a phenomenal game. She had us off-balance and we just couldn't get comfortable in the box."
"These are the types of games we expect in the playoffs," RHS coach Brad Deaver said. "You have all types of different games. Sometimes it's scoring and sometimes it's pitching. We got it done defensively, got it done on the mound and did enough with our bats."
Bergmann staked the Tribe to a 1-0 lead with her solo homer to right-center field with two outs in the first.
"I hit a curveball outside," Bergmann said. "The first pitch was a changeup, and it was close to a strike. I was crowding the plate and I'd been hearing she (Leary) was throwing outside and it was an outside pitch I took to right field. It felt good, for sure."
Roseburg got some help from the Bruins in the second, scoring its final run of the contest on an error.
Carlyle led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by Brittany Glasser. With Kami Gibson at the plate, Carlyle attempted to steal third. Carlyle stopped before getting to the base and Barlow catcher Reese Raschio threw the ball into the outfield, allowing Carlyle to score.
"It really came down to the little things," Deaver said. "Brittany (Glasser) laying down the bunt and advancing the runner. A funky play at third and we capitalized on it. That was one of their few mistakes."
The Bruins got on the scoreboard in the sixth. With two outs, Tyler Swindell hit an infield single and courtesy runner Sydney Brown scored on a double to left field by Alexa Bailey.
"I definitely think Mady (Blevins) came out with some adrenaline and was throwing a little harder today," Bergmann said. "She worked ahead in the count better than she did Monday (against Lakeridge). The one they scored, that was their best hit of the day."
Bailey was the only batter with two hits in the contest, reaching on an infield single in the fourth. After stealing second, Bailey was picked off by Bergmann after straying too far off the bag — the second straight game Bergmann has thrown out a baserunner at second.
"I like that (defensive) play better than my home run, honestly," Bergmann said. "They're in scoring position and that just kills their momentum."
"When she (Bailey) stole second, I gave Mady a nod and indicated let's do it," Carlyle said. "The next thing you know Dave (Blevins, RHS assistant) called the (pickoff) play. I love that feeling and rush of adrenaline when you get a runner out and they're not expecting it. I haven't seen a single catcher do it except Samie."
The Indians face a tough test on the road, meeting a Sunset team that they defeated 3-1 in Beaverton on March 13. The Apollos won the Metro League title.
Sunset was No. 2 and Roseburg No. 6 in the final 6A coaches' poll.
"We're going to go in like we've never played them before and play our game," Carlyle said.
The Southwest Conference advanced three teams into the quarterfinals. No. 1 Grants Pass shut out No. 16 Mountainside 8-0 and No. 3 Sheldon eliminated No. 14 McNary 9-0.
The Cavers will host No. 8 McMinnville and the Irish host No. 6 Glencoe Friday.
Barlow;000;001;0;—;1;3;2
Roseburg;110;000;x;—;2;3;0
Geary and Raschio; Blevins and Bergmann. WP — Blevins. LP — Geary. 2B — Bailey (B). HR — Bergmann (R).
