MEDFORD — Roseburg rebounded from an opening loss to Dallas with a 4-0 win over Forest Grove in the North Medford Spring Break Invitational on Monday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Indians (4-4) fell to Dallas, 10-2.
Mady Blevins sparked Roseburg against Forest Grove, pitching a five-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks. She was 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Samie Bergmann and freshman Stephanie Blix were both 2-for-4 for the Tribe.
Bergmann was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI against Dallas, which is coached by former Roseburg High standout Brandi (Campos) Jackson. Jordan Gibson went 2-for-4 with a run.
Roseburg is scheduled to meet Barlow and Bend Tuesday on the final day of the tournament.
Dallas;012;201;4;—;10;9;1
Roseburg;001;010;0;—;2;4;4
Simmons and Lee; K. Gibson, Blevins (3), Gibson (7) and Bergmann. WP — Simmons. LP — K. Gibson. 2B — Lee (D), Dippel (D), J. Gibson (R), Bergmann 2 (R). 3B — Loughary (D).
Roseburg;110;020;0;—;4;10;1
F. Grove;000;000;0;—;0;5;2
Blevins and Bergmann; Colfelt and Tanaka. WP — Blevins. LP — Colfelt. 2B — Bergmann (R), Blix (R), Tanaka (FG). HR — Blevins (R).
