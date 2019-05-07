MEDFORD — The Roseburg softball team got back on the winning track on Tuesday with an 11-1 victory over South Medford in six innings in a Southwest Conference game.
The Indians (14-9, 9-4 SWC) ended a three-game losing streak. Roseburg led 8-0 before the Panthers (7-16, 4-9) got on the scoreboard.
Mady Blevins pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks. Rikiya Bratcher prevented the shutout with an RBI single in the fourth.
Blevins also had a good day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. She hit a two-run shot in the first.
Brittany Glasser added a solo homer in the third inning, her first round-tripper of the season. She was 2-for-3 with two runs and played a strong defensive game in left field, according to RHS coach Brad Deaver. Jordan Gibson was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Samie Bergmann went 2-for-4.
"Our execution was good," Deaver said. "Our focus was hitting the ball harder and we did a good job with small ball ... laying down hunts and moving baserunners. Our defense was pretty clean all day."
The Indians will end their conference season Saturday at home with a doubleheader against first place Sheldon (20-3, 12-1). The first game is set for noon on senior day.
The Irish are ranked No. 1 in this week's 6A coaches' poll. A sweep would give Roseburg the series and likely improve its power ranking.
"We're looking to take both games," Deaver said. "We want to be super competitive and step up for the seniors."
Roseburg;241;112;—;11;11;1
S. Medford;000;100;—;1;1;4
Blevins and Bergmann; Dalke and Bratcher. WP — Blevins. LP — Dalke. 2B — J. Gibson 2 (R), Blevins 2 (R), Blix (R). HR — Blevins (R), Glasser (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.