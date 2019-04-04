Is there a team out there this spring who can end North Medford's nine-year run as the Southwest Conference softball champion?
Grants Pass, the last team to win the conference before the Black Tornado began its title streak in 2010, looks capable despite losing five starters to graduation.
Roseburg, which last won the league crown in 2008, and Sheldon each return some talented players. The top three teams receive automatic berths for the state playoffs.
The conference schedule gets underway on Saturday with three doubleheaders, weather permitting. Roseburg (5-5 overall) is at North Medford (7-3), South Eugene (0-5) is at Grants Pass (8-0) and South Medford (3-7) travels to Sheldon (6-2).
The Cavers are No. 2 and Sheldon No. 7 in this week's OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches' poll. Roseburg and North Medford each received votes.
In the power rankings, G.P. is No. 2, Sheldon No. 4, Roseburg No. 12 and North Medford No. 13.
"Grants Pass has looked really good. I'd pick them No. 1," Roseburg coach Brad Deaver said. "North Medford always finds a way to be on top of the division, but I think it'll be a really close race."
Grants Pass, which has outscored its opponents 81-24 in nonconference play, returns the SWC player of the year in senior shortstop Grace Gaither, a second-team all-state selection who's headed to Division I Oregon State.
The Cavers lost second-team all-SWC pitcher Alyssa Etheridge to graduation, but senior Skylar Padgett is back after missing the 2018 season with a knee injury. Sophomore Emily Rund can also pitch.
Other key returnees for G.P. include senior outfielder Hailey Yount, junior third baseman Devin Ireland and junior outfielder Kylie Rucker.
North Medford is led by senior catcher Chelby Smalley, a first-team all-state selection. Junior shortstop Lauren Barry, who made first-team all-SWC, and junior Grace Johnson, a second-team all-conference outfielder, are back.
Sheldon has three returning first-team all-conference players: junior pitcher Camille Leach, senior catcher Emma Neuman and junior infielder Kelsi Sorensen.
Roseburg has four returning all-conference players in senior third baseman Jordan Gibson, senior catcher Samie Bergmann, senior pitcher Mady Blevins and junior outfielder Ericka Allen.
Deaver said Allen, Roseburg's top hitter last year, has been medically cleared to play after missing some time with a shoulder injury. The other starters for the Tribe are senior second baseman Marinda Carlyle, junior leftfielder Brittany Glasser, sophomore shortstop Jazmyn Murphy, freshman rightfielder Stephanie Blix and freshman first baseman Kami Gibson.
The Indians are looking for more run production. They've outscored their opponents, 45-39.
"What we're working on is just playing one inning at a time and generating hits," Deaver said. "Scoring more runs is the key. If we can generate more two-out hits, that will score runs and take the pressure off."
It's a big opening week series for the Tribe against North Medford. Last year, Roseburg won the first game in Medford but was swept in a doubleheader at Stewart Park.
"It's North Medford. We're going to their house," Deaver said. "A split would be good, but we want two. We'll get a good measure of where we stand after the first week."
