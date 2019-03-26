MEDFORD — The Roseburg softball team split a pair of games on the final day of the North Medford Spring Break Invitational on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Barlow scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to defeat the Indians, 7-5. Roseburg (5-5) came back during the evening to down Bend, 10-2.
"We did it to ourselves against Barlow (with errors)," RHS coach Brad Deaver said. "We battled back, but didn't quite finish. We played much better against Bend."
A two-run double by freshman Stephanie Blix in the bottom of the seventh forced the Barlow contest into extra innings. The Tribe committed three of its four errors in the final two frames.
Samie Bergmann was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Marinda Carlyle went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Mady Blevins took the loss, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
"Mady was consistent. She did her job," Deaver said.
The Indians scored six runs in the opening two innings against the Lava Bears. Blix was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Olivia Dedmon, another freshman, was 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBIs. Jordan Gibson was 1-for-2 and knocked in two runs, and Blevins contributed two RBIs.
Freshman Kami Gibson pitched the win, giving up four hits. She fanned eight and walked three.
"Kami did her job. She had great velocity," Deaver said.
Roseburg is scheduled to host West Albany on Tuesday in a nonconference game at Stewart Park.
Barlow;300;000;22;—;7;5;3
Roseburg;010;020;20;—;5;7;4
Geary, Loeb (6) and Raschio; Blevins and Bergmann. WP — Loeb. LP — Blevins. 2B — Grant (B), J. Gibson (R), Blix (R), Carlyle (R). 3B — Grant (B).
Roseburg;330;022;0;—;10;9;2
Bend;010;001;0;—;2;4;2
K. Gibson and Bergmann; Smith, Rue (6) and Mone. WP — Gibson. LP — Smith. 2B — Godfrey (B), Conrad (B).
