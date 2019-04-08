If the Roseburg High softball team is going to contend for the Southwest Conference championship this spring, it's going to have to beat some of the heavyweights.
Saturday, the Indians improved their chances with a sweep of North Medford, 6-4 and 14-10, in a doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford. The sweep assured Roseburg of winning its season series with the Black Tornado.
"I couldn't ask for a better start (to the league season)," Roseburg coach Brad Deaver said. "It's huge for our confidence."
The Tornado (7-5, 0-2 SWC) is a nine-time defending conference champion. The Indians (7-5, 2-0) haven't won the SWC title since 2008.
Roseburg scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to win the opener.
Mady Blevins went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Tribe. Jordan Gibson was 2-for-4 and Brittany Glasser knocked in a pair of runs.
Blevins picked up the decision, allowing six hits and one earned run. She struck out four and walked four in slick conditions.
"A pretty strong performance by Mady," Deaver said. "She did her job. We didn't make a few plays behind her."
Kyleigh Lopez had two hits in four at-bats for North Medford, which left nine runners on base. The Indians stranded eight runners.
The second game was a slugfest, with the two clubs combining for 28 hits.
A 10-run third inning gave Roseburg a 10-1 advantage. The Indians sent 16 batters to the plate in the inning, stroking 10 hits — including seven in a row.
"We came out of our shell (offensively)," Deaver said. "It was nice to get some production from the entire lineup."
Samie Bergmann finished 3-for-5 and freshman Stephanie Blix went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs in the win. Freshman Kami Gibson, Jordan Gibson, Ericka Allen, Blevins and Marinda Carlyle all had two hits.
Kami Gibson had four RBIs, knocking in three with a home run in the sixth — her first of the season. Chelby Smalley was 2-for-3 with a double for N.M.
"That (homer) was big," Deaver said. "(North Medford) had some momentum and that pushed our lead to 14-7."
Kami Gibson pitched the win, allowing 10 hits. She struck out eight and walked three.
The Indians are scheduled to host SWC favorite Grants Pass (10-0, 2-0) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stewart Park, weather permitting.
First Game
Roseburg;210;030;0;—;6;6;4
N. Medford;200;200;0;—;4;6;2
Blevins and Bergmann; Ivens and Smalley. WP — Blevins. LP — Ivens.
Second Game
Roseburg;00(10);103;0;—;14;18;3
N. Medford;100;601;2;—;10;10;2
K. Gibson and Bergmann; Austin, Ivens (3) and Smalley. WP — Gibson. LP — Austin. 2B — Blevins (R), Blix (R), Carlyle (R), K. Gibson (R), Smalley (NM). HR — K. Gibson (R).
