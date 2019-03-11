KEIZER — Roseburg opened its softball season on Monday with a 6-2 nonconference loss to McNary.
The Celtics scored three runs in both the first and fifth innings to take the victory.
The Indians scored in the second inning on an RBI single by Marinda Carlyle. Samie Bergmann stroked a run-scoring single in the fifth.
Madysn Blevins, Jazz Murphy and Ericka Allen had singles for Roseburg. Blevins took the loss in the circle, allowing five hits with three earned runs, five strikeouts and one walk. The Indians committed four errors.
Faith Danner was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits with one strikeout and one walk.
"It was our first time outside. We didn't play terrible, but didn't play good enough," RHS coach Brad Deaver said. "There were some balls we should've caught. We hit a lot of balls hard. It was a good wakeup call for the girls."
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Beaverton on Wednesday to meet Sunset.
Roseburg;010;010;0;—;2;5;4
McNary;300;030;x;—;6;5;1
Blevins and Bergmann; Danner and Roberts. WP — Danner. LP — Blevins, 0-1. 2B — Cepeda (M), Ebbs (M). 3B — Ebbs (M).
