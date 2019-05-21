Roseburg had four players make the all-Southwest Conference softball first team in voting done by the coaches.
Senior Madysn Blevins was selected the co-pitcher of the year along with junior Camille Leach of Sheldon. Senior third baseman Jordan Gibson was a repeat pick on the first team infield and junior Ericka Allen repeated in the outfield. Senior catcher Samie Bergmann was a first-team selection for the third time.
Jordan Gibson led the Tribe in conference in batting average (.500), hits (24), runs and on-base percentage (.600), and was second in RBIs (18). Blevins compiled a 9-3 record with a 2.18 ERA and struck out 87 and walked only eight in 74 innings. She also hit .425 and led the team in home runs (three) and RBIs (20).
Senior second baseman Marinda Carlyle made the second team infield. Receiving honorable mention were sophomore shortstop Jazmyn Murphy, junior outfielder Brittany Glasser and freshman utility Kami Gibson.
Senior catcher Emma Neuman of Sheldon and senior shortstop Grace Gaither of Grants Pass shared the player of the year honor. Donnie Bellum of G.P. was coach of the year.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
ALL-LEAGUE
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR — Emma Neuman, sr., Sheldon; Grace Gaither, sr., Grants Pass.
CO-PITCHERS OF THE YEAR — Camille Leach, jr., Sheldon; Madysn Blevins, sr., Roseburg.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Donnie Bellum, Grants Pass.
First Team
INFIELDERS — Grace Gaither, sr., Grants Pass; Rylee Valentine, jr., Sheldon; Lauren Barry, jr., North Medford; Jordan Gibson, sr., Roseburg; Jordan Henderson, jr., Sheldon. OUTFIELDERS — Anna Boyd, sr., Sheldon; Devin Ireland, jr., Grants Pass; Hailey Yount, sr., Grants Pass; Ericka Allen, jr., Roseburg. CATCHERS — Emma Neuman, sr., Sheldon; Samie Bergmann, sr., Roseburg. UTILITY — Olivia Schmidt, sr., Sheldon. PITCHERS — Camille Leach, jr., Sheldon; Madysn Blevins, sr., Roseburg.
Second Team
INFIELDERS — Kelsi Sorensen, jr., Sheldon; Brooklyn Hurd, sr., Grants Pass; Marinda Carlyle, sr., Roseburg; Matlynn Leatch, soph., South Medford; Kyleigh Lopez, sr., North Medford; Maddie Naylor, sr., Grants Pass. OUTFIELDERS — Kylie Rucker, jr., Grants Pass; Neveah Smith, soph., North Medford; Cassie Flemming, sr., South Medford; Haley Sams, sr., Sheldon. CATCHERS — Chelby Smalley, sr., North Medford; Toni Stevens, soph., Grants Pass. UTILITY — Chloe Dominger, sr., Grants Pass. PITCHERS — Skylar Padgett, sr., Grants Pass; Ella Ivens, sr., North Medford.
Honorable Mention
INFIELDERS — Sydney Crabbe, soph., South Eugene; Jazmyn Murphy, soph., Roseburg; Lanie Rodriguez, jr., South Medford; Tori Leyba, fr., Sheldon. OUTFIELDERS — Brittany Glasser, jr., Roseburg; Kylie Baker, sr., North Medford; Jenna Glenzell, soph., South Eugene; Grace Johnson, jr., North Medford. CATCHER — Lisa Kochevar, sr., South Eugene. UTILITY — Kami Gibson, fr., Roseburg; Allie Hertager, sr., North Medford; Ella O'Quinn, jr., South Eugene; Sophie Woodburn, fr., Grants Pass. PITCHER — Maddie Dalke, sr., South Medford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.