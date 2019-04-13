News-Review Sports Editor
An easy win in the first game. A one-run victory in the nightcap.
Still, it added up to a sweep for the Roseburg High softball team, which handed South Medford 12-0 and 2-1 losses in a Southwest Conference doubleheader on Saturday at Stewart Park.
The opener was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Indians (10-5, 5-0 SWC), who have won six straight, remained in sole possession of first place in the conference race, a half-game ahead of Sheldon (11-2, 4-0).
Roseburg was coming off a 9-4 win over previously-unbeaten Grants Pass Wednesday, so no one expected the Tribe to be as emotionally charged up against South Medford (4-11, 1-4).
But the Indians took care of business at home, although the second game was a little too close for comfort.
“We treat every game like it’s against North Medford or Grants Pass,” Roseburg junior centerfielder Ericka Allen said. “We have the same mentality, we have to keep up our energy. We’re 5-0 (in conference), and hoping to keep that up.”
Roseburg used an 11-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning to put away the Panthers early in the first game.
“The first game we got used to slow pitchers,” Allen said. “Then they used one of their better pitchers (Maddie Dalke) in the second game and we didn’t hit the ball as well as we normally do. We hit really good, but right at people and didn’t score any runs.”
Senior Mady Blevins pitched a two-hit shutout in the opener, striking out six and walking none.
She aided her cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Allen was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs, and Samie Bergmann went 2-for-3.
Roseburg head coach Brad Deaver had four different starters in the second game, including freshman Kami Gibson at pitcher and freshman Nevaeh Williams at catcher.
Gibson did her job, shutting out the Panthers through five innings before they broke through with a run in the sixth. Matlyn Leetch and Lanie Rodriguez hit back-to-back doubles to make it a one-run game.
Gibson allowed six hits in the contest with 12 strikeouts and no walks. She gave up a two-out single to Katelyn McLeod in the seventh, but retired Nevaeh Atchley on a flyout to end the game.
“Kami did a great job holding them down. We just didn’t help her out with our bats,” Deaver said.
Gibson, the younger sister of senior third baseman Jordan Gibson, gives the Indians a capable second option in the circle behind Blevins.
“I think I did pretty good,” Kami Gibson said. “I was looking to locate (my pitches). I made sure I hit my outside corners and threw high, and it kept them off-balance.”
“Kami’s doing a really good job as a freshman playing against 6A teams,” Allen said. “She just has to get it out of her head and start pushing through those last two innings because she gets tired.”
Bergmann had two hits in three at-bats in the second game. Blevins hit a solo homer to right-center with two outs in the fifth inning and it turned out to be the deciding run.
Dalke took the loss, allowing six hits. She struck out three, walked one and hit two batters.
Leetch and Rodriguez both went 2-for-3 for the Panthers. Roseburg made no errors on the afternoon.
Roseburg’s scheduled SWC game at South Eugene Tuesday has been moved to Friday.
“We had a big week (with two wins over North Medford and one over G.P.),” Deaver said. “We’re in control, it’s our division right now. It’s up to us to keep playing well. Hopefully we’re there at the end.”
NOTE — Jordan Gibson will take her softball talents to Cottey College, a junior college in Nevada, Missouri, next fall. Cottey’s nickname is the Comets.
Jordan Gibson is the Tribe’s leadoff batter and was a first-team all-conference selection as a junior.
First Game
S. Medford 000 00 — 0 2 1
Roseburg 001 (11)x — 12 11 0
Truex, Garcia (4), Rodriguez (4) and Bratcher; Blevins and Bergmann. WP — Blevins. LP — Truex. 2B — Allen (R).
Second Game
S. Medford 000 001 0 — 1 6 0
Roseburg 010 010 x — 2 6 0
Dalke and Bratcher; K. Gibson and Williams, Bergmann (6). WP — K. Gibson. LP — Dalke. 2B — Leetch (SM), Rodriguez (SM). HR — Blevins (R).
