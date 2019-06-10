Senior pitcher Madysn Blevins, who helped Roseburg advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A softball playoffs, received second-team honors in The Oregonian's recent all-state voting.
Roseburg senior third baseman Jordan Gibson was also recognized, receiving honorable mention.
State champion Sheldon came away with all the top honors. Senior catcher Emma Neuman was selected player of the year, junior Camille Leach was pitcher of the year and Sheldon's Mike Faulconer was coach of the year.
Other Southwest Conference players making the first team were Grants Pass senior shortstop Grace Gaither and Sheldon senior designated hitter/utility Olivia Schmidt.
Grants Pass outfielders Hailey Yount and Devin Ireland were second-team picks. Named to the third team were Sheldon junior infielder Rylee Valentine, North Medford junior infielder Lauren Berry and Sheldon senior outfielder Anna Boyd. Sheldon junior infielder Jordan Henderson received honorable mention.
Class 6A Softball
All-State Team
Player of the Year — Emma Neuman, sr., Sheldon.
Pitcher of the Year — Camille Leach, jr., Sheldon.
Coach of the Year — Mike Faulconer, Sheldon.
First Team
PITCHERS — Grace Kimball, jr., Sunset; Camille Leach, jr., Sheldon; Tia Ridings, jr., Tualatin. CATCHERS — Emma Neuman, sr., Sheldon; Maggie Brauckmiller, sr., Franklin. INFIELDERS — Grace Gaither, sr., Grants Pass; Alyssa Daniell, jr., Clackamas; Taylor Ebbs, soph., McNary; Jenny Ball, jr., West Salem; Emily Johansen, sr., Tualatin. OUTFIELDERS — Taylor Holmquist, sr., West Salem; Jensen Becker, sr., Glencoe; Alexa Bailey, sr., Barlow; Alexa Cepeda, jr., McNary. DESIGNATED HITTER/UTILITY — Olivia Schmidt, sr., Sheldon.
Second Team
Roseburg Selection
PITCHER — Madysn Blevins, sr.
Honorable Mention
Roseburg Selection
INFIELDER — Jordan Gibson, sr.
