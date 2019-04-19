EUGENE — Roseburg remained in sole possession of first place in the Southwest Conference softball race on Friday with a 10-0 win over South Eugene in five innings.
Mady Blevins and freshman Kami Gibson combined on a two-hitter for the Indians (11-6, 6-0 SWC), striking out 10 and walking one. Blevins pitched three innings and Gibson the last two.
The Tribe has won seven straight games. The Axe (0-10, 0-5) are still in search of their first victory.
Freshman Stephanie Blix was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs and Jordan Gibson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Samie Bergmann and Marinda Carlyle each went 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Brittany Glasser knocked in two runs.
"I'm happy with the way the girls hit the ball," Roseburg coach Brad Deaver said. "We hit some hard balls right at people and only had one strikeout on the day. We got everybody in the game and got the job done."
The Indians, ranked No. 6 in the Class 6A coaches' poll, will be back in Eugene Tuesday to meet No. 3 Sheldon (12-2, 4-0), the other unbeaten team in conference play. The Irish have two conference contests before Tuesday — hosting North Medford (7-8, 0-5) Saturday and visiting South Eugene Monday.
Roseburg;321;40;—;10;10;0
S. Eugene;000;00;—;0;2;3
Blevins, Gibson (4) and Bergmann, Williams (4); Clark and Kochevar. WP — Blevins. LP — Clark. 2B — J. Gibson (R), Blix (R), Carlyle (R).
