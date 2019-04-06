MEDFORD — The Roseburg softball team opened Southwest Conference play with a big sweep over North Medford late Saturday, winning 6-4 and 14-10 at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Indians (7-5, 2-0 SWC) stroked 25 hits in the doubleheader. No details were available at press time.
