After losing their first Southwest Conference game last Tuesday on the road — a 3-1 setback to Sheldon — the Roseburg softball team got down to business on its home diamond Saturday against winless South Eugene.
The Indians needed just five innings in both games to beat the Axe, winning 10-0 and 21-0 at Stewart Park to move back into a tie with Sheldon for first place in the conference race.
The Irish (16-3, 8-1 SWC) and Roseburg (13-6, 8-1) are even heading into Tuesday’s games. Sheldon split a doubleheader with third-place Grants Pass (16-3, 6-3) Friday in Eugene.
Those three teams are ranked in the top 10 in the Class 6A coaches’ poll — Sheldon at No. 2, Grants Pass No. 4 and Roseburg No. 6.
“We shook it off (the loss to Sheldon) and came ready to play today,” Roseburg freshman catcher Nevaeh Williams said. “I think we played great. We did what we did, and executed.”
South Eugene dropped to 0-14 on the season and 0-9 in the SWC.
“The Sheldon loss wasn’t a disappointment, but kind of an eye opener,” Roseburg senior pitcher Mady Blevins said. “We looked at ourselves and knew we could’ve played better. We put it behind us, and came out and did our thing today. We got it over quick.”
Blevins only allowed one hit in 10 innings on the afternoon. She tossed a no-hitter in the second game, striking out 11 and walking none.
“A very solid performance overall,” RHS coach Brad Deaver said. “All the girls hit well today, we got the job done. I’m really happy with our younger players at this point.”
The Tribe finished with 15 hits in the nightcap, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first.
Jordan Gibson was 3-for-3 with a double, five runs and four RBIs for Roseburg. Marinda Carlyle went 3-for-3 with three runs, Ericka Allen was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Williams went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs.
“When we’re on, hitting is contagious,” Deaver said. “They just feed off each other.”
Roseburg also scored eight times in the first inning in the opener.
Jordan Gibson had two hits in three at-bats, including a double, and had two RBIs and two runs. Carlyle was 2-for-3, Blevins knocked in three runs and Allen had two RBIs.
Blevins only gave up one hit, a double to Kailee Fisher in the second inning. Blevins fanned 10 and walked none.
Saturday would’ve been a day where freshman Kami Gibson would pitch the second game, but she sat out with a sprained ankle. Blevins didn’t mind throwing both contests; she had to do it the past two seasons because the Indians didn’t have a backup pitcher.
“I threw my curveball a lot, like usual,” Blevins said. “I worked on my riseball, and threw my drop a couple of times.”
Next up for Roseburg is North Medford (10-9, 3-6) at home Tuesday. A win over the Black Tornado, the nine-time defending conference champion, would give the Indians a series sweep — something Roseburg hasn’t accomplished since 2008.
“It’s a big week,” Deaver said.
The Tribe travels to Grants Pass Friday for a twin bill.
First Game
S. Eugene 000 00 — 0 1 2
Roseburg 820 0x — 10 8 2
Clark and Kochevar; Blevins and Bergmann. WP — Blevins. LP — Clark. 2B — Fisher (SE), J. Gibson (R), Allen (R).
Second Game
S. Eugene 000 00 — 0 0 8
Roseburg 866 1x — 21 15 1
Clark and Kochevar; Blevins and Williams. WP — Blevins. LP — Clark. 2B — J. Gibson (R), Bergmann (R), Williams 2 (R).
