EUGENE — In a showdown between two top 10 Class 6A softball teams, Sheldon was a little more productive on the offensive end.
The Irish took over sole possession of first place in the Southwest Conference on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Roseburg.
Sheldon (15-2, 7-0 SWC) is ranked No. 2 and Roseburg (11-6, 6-1) No. 6 in this week's 6A coaches' poll. The Irish have won 10 straight and the Tribe saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end.
Emma Neuman led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and the Irish never trailed, scoring twice in the first and once in the fifth. The Indians scored their lone run in the sixth.
"It was a competitive game. I'm not disappointed in the way we played," RHS coach Brad Deaver said. "Camille Leach (of Sheldon) is a good pitcher. She changes speeds well, throws the riseball well. She was working ahead of us."
Leach, a junior right-hander, gave up five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Mady Blevins took the loss, allowing seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Kelsi Sorensen was 2-for-3 for Sheldon and Jordan Henderson knocked in two runs with a single and sacrifice fly.
"Mady was pretty good after the first inning," Deaver said.
Ericka Allen was 2-for-3 with a double for Roseburg and Jordan Gibson went 1-for-2 with a walk. Blevins knocked in a run on a fielder's choice.
The Indians return to conference play Saturday, hosting winless South Eugene (0-12, 0-7) in a doubleheader. First pitch is set for noon.
Roseburg;000;001;0;—;1;5;3
Sheldon;200;010;x;—;3;7;0
Blevins and Bergmann; Leach and Neuman. WP — Leach. LP — Blevins. 2B — Allen (R), Valentine (S). HR — Neuman (S).
