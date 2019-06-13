Six South Umpqua players received recognition in the Class 3A softball all-state voting done by the coaches.
Senior pitcher Tayah Kelley and junior shortstop Shalyn Gray both earned first-team honors. The Lancers won the Far West League title and lost to eventual state champion Clatskanie in the state semifinals, finishing 22-6 overall.
Sophomore Shelby Blodgett of Clatskanie was selected player of the year and Clatskanie's Kevin Sprague was coach of the year.
S.U. had three players make the second team: senior third baseman Kalie Mann, senior catcher Aaliyah Rudy and junior outfielder Hannah Lowell. Sophomore utility Amelia Ferguson received honorable mention.
Class 3A Softball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Shelby Blodgett, soph., Clatskanie.
Coach of the Year — Kevin Sprague, Clatskanie.
First Team
PITCHERS — Shelby Blodgett, soph., Clatskanie; Tayah Kelley, sr., South Umpqua. CATCHERS — Sofia Cicerone, jr., Dayton; Olivia Zeiher, sr., Scio. FIRST BASE — Taytum Hughes, sr., Harrisburg; Alexys Rodgers, jr., Vale. INFIELDERS — Shalyn Gray, jr., South Umpqua; Alexis Smith, soph., Clatskanie; Lacey Smith, fr., Dayton; Olivia Sprague, soph., Clatskanie. OUTFIELDERS — Taylor Bennett, jr., Harrisburg; Emily Elliott, sr., Dayton; Maris Jackson, sr., Clatskanie; Gracee Jacobs, sr., Vale. UTILITY — Kasidee Parazoo, sr., Scio; Syriah Trujillo, jr., Nyssa.
Second Team
South Umpqua Selections
CATCHER — Aaliyah Rudy, sr. INFIELDER — Kalie Mann, sr. OUTFIELDER — Hannah Lowell, jr.
Honorable Mention
South Umpqua Selection
UTILITY — Amelia Ferguson, soph.
