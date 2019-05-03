SUTHERLIN — The South Umpqua softball team demolished Sutherlin in a pair of Class 3A Far West League games on Friday afternoon, taking the first game 18-0 and the second game 20-0.
Both games only lasted five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Amelia Ferguson earned a win for South Umpqua (17-3, 9-0 FWL) in Game 1 with a complete-game effort. Tayah Kelley was 3-for-4 with an RBI, while catcher Aailyah Rudy was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and two runs.
Carmen Ganger took the loss for Sutherlin (7-14, 2-7 FWL) in the opener, allowing 12 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of work.
In Game 2, Kelley earned the win for South Umpqua, striking out eight, walking none, and allowing only one hit. Kalie Mann was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs.
Rylee Parsons had the Bulldogs' lone hit.
South Umpqua will visit Cascade Christian on Monday with a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the FWL. The winner of the three-game series will earn the league title.
Sutherlin will continue league play against Brookings-Harbor to begin its final series of the season.
First Game
S. Umpqua;526;05;—;18;15;0
Sutherlin;000;00;—;0;1;8
Ferguson and Rudy; Ganger, Parsons (4) and Magana. WP — Ferguson. LP — Ganger. 2B — Mann (SU).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;307;91;—;20;20;1
Sutherlin;000;00;—;0;1;3
Kelley and Rudy; Ganger and Magana. WP — Kelley. LP — Ganger. 2B — Gibson (SU), Gray 2 (SU), Kelley (SU), Lowell 2 (SU), Mann 2 (SU), Rudy (SU).
