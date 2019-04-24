TRI CITY — Shalyn Gray had three hits, including a home run in the third inning, and South Umpqua posted a 7-2 win over Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday in a Far West League softball game.
The Lancers (12-3, 4-0 FWL), who are ranked No. 4 in the 3A coaches' poll, are one game behind Cascade Christian (14-2, 6-0) in the league standings.
Amelia Ferguson was 2-for-2 for S.U. Tayah Kelley allowed six hits and one earned run, striking out seven and walking three.
Hannah James went 2-for-3 for the Bruins (8-12, 2-4).
The two clubs are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Brookings Friday.
Brookings;000;200;0;—;2;6;2
S. Umpqua;102;202;x;—;7;10;2
Harms and Graves; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Harms. HR — Gray (SU).
