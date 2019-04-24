TRI CITY — Shalyn Gray had three hits, including a home run in the third inning, and South Umpqua posted a 7-2 win over Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday in a Far West League softball game.

The Lancers (12-3, 4-0 FWL), who are ranked No. 4 in the 3A coaches' poll, are one game behind Cascade Christian (14-2, 6-0) in the league standings. 

Amelia Ferguson was 2-for-2 for S.U. Tayah Kelley allowed six hits and one earned run, striking out seven and walking three.

Hannah James went 2-for-3 for the Bruins (8-12, 2-4).

The two clubs are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Brookings Friday.

Brookings;000;200;0;—;2;6;2

S. Umpqua;102;202;x;—;7;10;2

Harms and Graves; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Harms. HR — Gray (SU).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.