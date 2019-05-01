TRI CITY — Tayah Kelley pitched a one-hitter and South Umpqua scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in an 8-1 win over Sutherlin on Tuesday in a Far West League softball game.
The Lancers (15-3, 7-0 FWL), who are tied with Cascade Christian for the league lead, are ranked No. 4 in this week's Class 3A coaches' poll.
Shalyn Gray was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs for South Umpqua. Kalie Mann was 2-for-3 with a homer, double, three runs and two RBIs, and Amelia Ferguson went 2-for-3 with a triple.
Kelley, a senior right-hander, struck out 14 and walked one. Kayla Luther had the lone hit and scored for the Bulldogs (7-12, 2-5).
S.U. will visit Sutherlin Friday for a doubleheader.
Sutherlin;000;000;1;—;1;1;2
S. Umpqua;111;005;x;—;8;11;2
Ganger and Magana; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Ganger. 2B — Gray (SU), Mann (SU). 3B — Ferguson (SU). HR — Gray (SU), Mann (SU).
