HIDDEN VALLEY — South Umpqua's baseball team lost both games Monday at the Hidden Valley Tournament.
Cottage Grove bested South Umpqua, 18-6, in the openers. In the second game of the day, the Lancers fell 13-8 to Marshfield.
In the first game Cottage Grove was able to score five runs in the first and third inning and six in the fourth inning.
Jeremiah Gieger and Doug Martin each had an RBI and Creedance Ferguson was able to score two runs.
In the loss to Marshfield, South Umpqua managed to get nine hits. Azpyn Roberts had two doubles and a triple and was 4-for-4 at the plate.
The game was tied at 8, going into the bottom of the fourth when Marshfield scored five runs.
Game 1
South Umpqua;203;01;—;6;4;6
Cottage Grove;525;6X;—;18;7;2
Roberts, Stevenson (2), Wilson (4); #13, #11 (4). WP — #13. LP — Roberts. 2B — #22 (CG), 3B — #22 (CG), #34 (CG), #6 (CG). HR — #34 (CG).
Game 2
South Umpqua;402;20;—;8;9;5
Marshfield;260;5X;—;13;8;1
Martin, Roberts (4); #8. WP — #8. LP — Martin. 2B — Gieger (SU), Lamm (SU), Roberts 2 (SU). #12 2 (M), #6 (M). 3B — Roberts (SU).
