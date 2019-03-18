TRI CITY — Tayah Kelley pitched a two-hitter and Kalie Mann highlighted a five-run fourth inning with a three-run homer, helping South Umpqua to an 8-1 nonleague softball win over Dayton on Monday.
Kelley, a senior right-hander, struck out 15 and walked four as the Lancers improved to 3-1 on the season. She also aided her cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double.
Mann finished 3-for-3 with a double in the contest. Dayton (3-1), the defending 3A state champion, lost its first game of the season.
"It was a good day overall," S.U. coach Joelle McGrorty said. "The pitching was great, we'll continue to work on our fielding."
The Lancers are scheduled to host Hidden Valley Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
Dayton;000;100;0;—;1;2;4
S. Umpqua;011;501;x;—;8;9;3
Fluke and deSmet; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Fluke. 2B — Kelley (SU), Mann (2B). HR — Mann (SU).
