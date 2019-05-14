EAGLE POINT — The South Umpqua softball team pulled off a 5-4 victory over Class 5A Eagle Point on Tuesday in a nonleague game.
Kalie Mann hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning to ice the game for the 3A Lancers (20-4 overall) after they allowed four Eagle Point runs and nearly squandered a four-run lead. Mann went 3-for-4 in the contest, Shalyn Gray was 2-for-4 and Aailyah Rudy homered.
Tayah Kelley earned the win for the Lancers, the Far West League champions, pitching a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Riley Shopp took the loss for the Eagles (14-8).
South Umpqua will visit Junction City in a nonleague game Friday. The Lancers will host a first-round playoff game on May 22.
S. Umpqua;022;010;0;—;5;10;1
E. Point;004;000;0;—;4;7;2
Kelley and Rudy; Shopp and Thompson. WP — Kelley. LP — Shopp. HR — Mann (SU), Rudy (SU).
