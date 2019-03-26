MEDFORD — The South Umpqua softball team posted a pair of shutout wins in the North Medford Spring Break Invitational on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Lancers (8-1) extended their winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 victory over Taft of Lincoln City and thumped Butte Falls 16-0 in five innings.
Tayah Kelley pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks against Taft. Kelley and Kalie Mann knocked in runs.
S.U. pounded out 15 hits against the Loggers. Shalyn Gray went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs, Kelley was 3-for-5 with three runs and Aailyah Rudy was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Mann homered, scored three times and had two RBIs. Hannah Lowell and Aneykah McCall each stroked two hits. Amelia Ferguson tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts.
The Lancers, ranked No. 2 in this week's OSAAtoday 3A coaches' poll, are scheduled to host Junction City on April 2 in a nonleague contest.
Taft;000;000;0;—;0;3;0
S. Umpqua;110;000;x;—;2;6;1
E. Coulter and Danneher; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Coulter. 2B — Gates (T), Cole (T), Gray (SU), Kelley (SU).
S. Umpqua;272;50;—;16;15;1
Butte Falls;000;00;—;0;2;1
Ferguson and Rudy; Pose and Watonobe. WP — Ferguson. LP — Pose. 2B — Ferguson (SU), Gray (SU). HR — Gray (SU), Mann (SU).
