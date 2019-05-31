South Umpqua senior pitcher Tayah Kelley, who helped the Lancers win the Far West League title and advance to the semifinals of the OSAA Class 3A softball playoffs, was selected the FWL's player of the year in all-league voting done by the coaches.
Kelley was joined on the first team by six teammates — senior catcher Aaliyah Rudy, senior third baseman Kalie Mann, junior shortstop Shalyn Gray, junior outfielders Hannah Lowell and Skylee Gibson and sophomore utility Amelia Ferguson.
S.U.'s Joelle McGrorty was named coach of the year.
Kelley hit .455 in league play. She compiled an 8-1 pitching record with a 0.53 earned run average, striking out 90 and walking 11.
Gray hit .590 in league, followed by Ferguson (.485), Rudy (.400), Gibson (.324) and Lowell (.317).
Senior outfielder Rylee Parsons was the lone first-team pick for Sutherlin.
Among those making the second team were junior pitcher Carmen Ganger of Sutherlin, senior infielder Megan Carrillo of Sutherlin, senior infielder Taylor Davis of Douglas and senior outfielder Aneykah McCall of S.U.
Far West League Softball
All-League
Player of the Year — Tayah Kelley, sr., South Umpqua.
Coach of the Year — Joelle McGrorty, South Umpqua.
First Team
PITCHERS — Tayah Kelley, sr., South Umpqua; Katelyn Willard, soph., Cascade Christian; Gracie Harms, soph., Brookings. CATCHER — Aaliyah Rudy, sr., South Umpqua. FIRST BASE — Mallory Meilicke, sr., Cascade Christian. INFIELDERS — Kalie Mann, sr., South Umpqua; Shalyn Gray, jr., South Umpqua; Maddie Taylor, fr., Brookings; Kara Palmer, soph., Cascade Christian. OUTFIELDERS — Hannah Lowell, jr., South Umpqua; Skylee Gibson, jr., South Umpqua; Rylee Parsons, sr., Sutherlin; Audrey Quast, sr., Cascade Christian. UTILITY — Amelia Ferguson, soph., South Umpqua.
Second Team
PITCHER — Carmen Ganger, jr., Sutherlin. CATCHER — Ali Modrell, soph., Cascade Christian. FIRST BASE — Tilly Peters, soph., Brookings. INFIELDERS — Taylor Davis, sr., Douglas; Megan Carrillo, sr., Sutherlin; Jordan Crosby, fr., Brookings; Mia Mayben, sr., Cascade Christian. OUTFIELDERS — Aneykah McCall, sr., South Umpqua; Kayci Jones, sr., Brookings; Rebecca Clark, soph., Cascade Christian. UTILITY — Jordan Pryor, fr., Brookings.
Honorable Mention
CATCHER — Mackenzie Norton, sr., Douglas. FIRST BASE — Kayla Luther, sr., Sutherlin; Keziah Perez, sr., Douglas. INFIELDER — Kristyn Hogue, jr., Douglas.
