The South Umpqua softball team is right back where it expected to be in the postseason.
Back in the state semifinals, that is. But this time, it’s in Class 3A.
Tayah Kelley pitched a one-hitter and the fourth-seeded Lancers moved into the final four with a 3-0 victory over No. 5 Rainier on Friday in Tri City.
South Umpqua (22-5) will play at No. 1 Clatskanie (25-0) in the semifinals Tuesday. A game time will be determined Saturday.
Clatskanie whipped No. 9 Scio 12-2 in five innings Friday.
“We knew we could get back to the same position (as 2018),” South Umpqua coach Joelle McGrorty said. “Our goal is to get past that game (semifinal). This group is pretty determined right now and they’ll give it all they’ve got.”
Kelley, a right-hander, continued her strong senior season against the Columbians (16-9). Kelley only allowed a fourth inning single to Reese Schimmel, striking out 15 and walking two.
“Tayah showed up today really confident,” McGrorty said. “I knew she’d have a great game. Her mound presence was awesome and it fueled everybody else.”
Kelley also aided her cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two runs. She hit a solo shot in the fourth.
Aailyah Rudy was 2-for-2 for the Lancers. Kalie Mann doubled, and scored one run and knocked in one.
Taleah King took the loss for Rainier, allowing seven hits and three earned runs. She fanned three and walked two.
“Our girls were ready to take care of business and they did,” McGrorty said. “We could’ve done better (offensively), but we kept plugging away and I was proud of them.”
Clatskanie finished with 13 hits in its win over Scio. Kaity Sizemore was 3-for-3 for the Tigers and Shelby Blodgett went 2-for-4, including a solo homer in the fifth inning to end the game.
Clatskanie was No. 1 and South Umpqua No. 2 in the final 3A coaches’ poll.
“They’re a really solid team,” McGrorty said of the Tigers. “We’re prepared for that. We know we’ll have to come out and bring our ‘A’ game.”
Rainier 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
S. Umpqua 200 100 x — 3 7 1
King and O’Brien; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — King. 2B — Kelley (SU), Mann (SU). HR — Kelley (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.