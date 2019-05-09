TRI CITY — Senior day went as planned for the South Umpqua softball team on Thursday.
The Lancers rebounded from a Monday loss to Cascade Christian in Medford and swept a doubleheader from the Challengers, 10-0 and 6-1, to capture the Far West League championship outright at the Tri City Elementary field.
The first game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Cascade Christian entered the day No. 3 and South Umpqua No. 6 in the OSAA Class 3A power rankings. The Lancers are No. 3 and the Challengers No. 4 in this week's coaches' poll.
It marked the third straight FWL title for the Lancers (19-4, 11-1 FWL), who dropped down from 4A to 3A this year.
"(Losing Monday) definitely set a fire," South Umpqua third baseman Kalie Mann said. "It feels great, it feels like we finally came together and played our game. Winning league was one of our goals that we set and we reached it."
"I'd knew we'd come back and get two good wins because we're just hard workers," S.U. left fielder Aneykah McCall added. "We have each other's backs, so I knew we had it. Winning league was our first goal — it's super important to end (the regular season) on a high note."
Tayah Kelley was her steady self in the circle for the Lancers, pitching a two-hitter in the opener and allowing three hits in the nightcap. South Umpqua stroked 17 hits in the twin bill.
"Our girls could've hung their head about that (the Monday loss), but it really fired them up," South Umpqua coach Joelle McGrorty said. "They came out here with a mission today and they fulfilled that mission. I'm really proud of them. They stayed focused and driven, and did the things that we talked about doing."
The Lancers gave Kelley all the support she needed in the first game with four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Kelley knocked in the first run of the contest with a single and scored on a passed ball. Mann and Shalyn Gray added RBI singles.
South Umpqua ended the contest with a six-run outburst in the fifth.
Amelia Ferguson hit a two-run single and a couple of Cascade Christian errors on the same play scored three runs. Kelley, who doubled, scored the final run of the contest on a Hannah Lowell bunt.
Kelley, who will take her softball talents to Linfield College in the fall, struck out nine and walked none. Kelley, the leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4 with two runs. Ferguson was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and McCall was 1-for-1 with a sacrifice, hit by pitch and two RBIs.
Cascade Christian sophomore Katelyn Willard, who beat the Lancers Monday with a five-hitter, took the loss. The right-hander allowed 10 hits and four earned runs, fanning two and walking one.
"Any time you really want to go out there and hit hard, you chase pitches you shouldn't chase," McGrorty said. "(Willard) throws a great outside pitch and our focus was to stay off of it and do the things we needed to do to make sure we could hit."
"For some reason we struggled a bit early, but had some good hits later," McCall said.
South Umpqua wasn't quite as sharp in the nightcap, but still got the job done. Kelley and Gray each had a pair of hits.
Kelley allowed three hits and one unearned run, fanning eight and walking one.
"This is Tayah's year, her time to shine," McGrorty said. "She played a great game when we played them the last time. I knew she'd go out there pretty confident today. She hit all of her spots and the team was there to back her up."
Kelley had a run-scoring single in the second inning to give her team a 2-0 advantage. Mann doubled and later came home on an error to make it a three-run game in the third.
Aailyah Rudy contributed an RBI single in the fifth for the Lancers. Kara Palmer got the Challengers (20-5, 10-2) on the board in the sixth with a run-scoring single.
"We're a pretty sharp team when our bats our going," Mann said.
Five S.U. seniors were recognized between games: Kelley, Mann, McCall, Rudy and Lana Skeen.
"(No tears), not today," Mann said of senior day. "But it is very emotional. I'm happy to know I still have more time with my team."
The Lancers will play a pair of games on the road next week against 5A Eagle Point and 4A Junction City in preparation for the state playoffs, which begin on May 22. South Umpqua will host a game in the first round.
"If we play our game, I feel like we can go all the way," Mann said. The Lancers are chasing their first state title in softball.
First Game
C. Christian;000;00;—;0;2;4
S. Umpqua;004;06;—;10;10;0
Willard and Modrell; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Willard. 2B — Willard (CC), Kelley 2 (SU). 3B — Gray (SU).
Second Game
C. Christian;000;001;0;—;1;3;4
S. Umpqua;111;012;x;—;6;7;3
Willard and Modrell; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Willard. 2B — Palmer (CC), Kelley (SU), Mann (SU).
