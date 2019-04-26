BROOKINGS — The South Umpqua softball team rolled to a pair of Far West League victories over Brookings-Harbor on Friday, winning 17-1 and 15-2.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Tayah Kelley was 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs for the Lancers (14-3, 6-0 FWL) in the opener. Shalyn Gray went 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs and three RBIs, and Aneykah McCall was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs.
Kalie Mann and McCall homered in the second game. Mann finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs, Gray was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Lana Skeen was 3-for-3 and Amelia Ferguson had two hits in four at-bats.
Kelley and Ferguson pitched the wins, allowing seven hits.
S.U. hosts Sutherlin Tuesday.
First Game
S. Umpqua;230;66;—;17;13;3
Brookings;000;10;—;1;4;2
Kelley and Rudy; Harms, Taylor and Fitzhugh. WP — Kelley. LP — Harms. 2B — Kelley (SU), McCall (SU), Skeen (SU), Jones (B). HR — Gray (SU), Kelley (SU), Taylor (B).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;135;60;—;15;15;1
Brookings;200;00;—;2;3;2
Ferguson and Rudy; Harms, Taylor (4), Pryor (5) and Fitzhugh. WP — Ferguson. LP — Harms. 2B — Gray (SU), Kelley (SU), Lowell (SU), Mann (SU), Skeen (SU), Pryor (B). HR — Mann (SU), McCall (SU.
