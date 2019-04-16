WINSTON — Shalyn Gray drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, as South Umpqua defeated Douglas 11-1 in a Far West League softball game on Tuesday.
The Lancers, ranked No. 4 in the Class 3A coaches' poll, improved to 9-3 overall and 1-0 in league. The Trojans dropped to 0-7 and 0-2.
Gray finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Tayah Kelley went 2-for-3 with two runs, Kalie Mann scored three runs and Hannah Lowell scored twice in the win.
Kelley pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Keziah Perez had an RBI single for Douglas in the first inning, scoring Kristyn Hogue.
The two teams are scheduled to meet Friday in a doubleheader in Tri City.
S. Umpqua;105;23;—;11;6;0
Douglas;100;00;—;1;2;3
Kelley and Rudy; Anderson, Hogue (3), Wiegman (5) and Norton. WP — Kelley. LP — Anderson. HR — Gray (SU).
