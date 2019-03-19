TRI CITY — The South Umpqua softball team rolled to a 13-3 nonleague win over Hidden Valley in five innings on Tuesday.
Tayah Kelley tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Lancers improved to 4-1 on the season.
Skylee Gibson was 3-for-3 with three runs for S.U. Aneykah McCall went 2-for-3, Kelley was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Shalyn Gray hit 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Hannah Lowell was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
The Lancers will play in the North Medford Tournament Monday and Tuesday, facing Churchill and South Albany the first day.
H. Valley;300;00;—;3;2;4
S. Umpqua;036;4x;—;13;14;3
Lesher and Caddock; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Lesher. 2B — Kelley 2 (SU), Skeen (SU). HR — Gray (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.