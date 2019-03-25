MEDFORD — South Umpqua won both softball game of Monday's North Medford Spring Break Invitational.
The Lancers defeated Churchill 6-2, followed by a shutout victory over South Albany, 15-0.
In the first game Churchill was able to score a run in the first inning, but South Umpqua tied it up after two innings and pulled ahead.
The Lancers' biggest inning came in the third, when they scored three runs. Aneykah McCall scored a solo home run in the third.
Amelia Ferguson went 2-for-3 at the plate for South Umpqua in the first game.
Tayah Kelley pitched both games or the Lancers and allowed one hit against South Albany, but struck out nine.
South Umpqua scored 10 runs in the fourth innings. Kelley, Shalyn Gray, Kalie Mann, Ferguson all had RBIs in the inning.
Gray and Kelley each had a double in the inning and Mann had a home run. Gray hit a home run in the third.
Game 1
Churchill;100;001;0;—;2;1;2
S. Umpqua;011;301;X;—;6;9;1
Olin, Stout (4) and Rico; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Olin. 2B — Gibson (SU), Gray (SU), Kelley (SU), Skeen (SU). 3B — Rudy (SU). HR – McCall (SU).
Game 2
S. Umpqua;002;(10);3;—;15;11;0
S. Albany;000;00;—;0;1;5
Kelley and Rudy; #1, #3 (5) and #10. WP — Kelley. LP — #1. 2B — Gibson (SU), Gray (SU), Kelley (SU). HR — Gray (SU), Mann (SU).
