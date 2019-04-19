TRI CITY — South Umpqua's softball team has some pop at the plate throughout its lineup.
Lana Skeen, the No. 7 hitter for the Lancers, delivered a timely long ball against Douglas in the first game of a Far West League doubleheader on Friday at the Tri City Elementary field.
Skeen, a senior first baseman, ripped a grand slam homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game and give South Umpqua an 11-1 win.
Sophomore Amelia Ferguson, the Lancers' second pitcher, tossed a three-hit shutout in the nightcap as South Umpqua posted a 10-0 victory in five innings.
Ferguson, the No. 8 hitter, also shined offensively in the doubleheader, going 6-for-6.
"Our lineup is strong all the way through," S.U. coach Joelle McGrorty said. "We're just working on being consistent. It's always nice when the bottom of the lineup comes through."
The Lancers, who are ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 3A coaches' poll, moved to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the FWL. Cascade Christian (14-1, 6-0) is the other unbeaten team in the league.
"Yes it is," replied Skeen, when asked if she considers Douglas a rivalry game. "Because they're our enemy. We have to win. Always beat Douglas."
"Playing Douglas is always a rivalry game, in every sport we play," added S.U. senior pitcher Tayah Kelley. "We always treat it like a rivalry game."
The Trojans (0-9, 0-5) played South Umpqua tough in the opener, trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth.
But the Lancers pushed over six runs, capped off by Skeen's round-tripper to left-center field. It was her first homer of the season. She had five RBIs in the contest.
"I had a home run last year against Douglas, but that was it," Skeen said. "It felt great, I'm glad I could do it for my team. It was just a fastball down the middle. It felt awesome off the bat."
"Lana just unleashed on that one," Kelley said.
South Umpqua finished with 13 hits off Douglas starter Makenna Anderson in the first game.
Ferguson was 3-for-3 with two doubles, Hannah Lowell and Skylee Gibson both went 2-for-3 with two runs and Kelley was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
"Part of the things that we're working on is making adjustments when we need to make adjustments," McGrorty said. "We popped a lot of balls up today, and that's no one's fault but our own. We have to make the changes."
"We struggled (at the plate) at first, but I think we got back into it after a while," Kelley said. "We had a few problems that were a little disappointing, but we got back into it."
Kelley tossed a two-hitter in the first game, striking out 11 and walking none. Maddyson Wisbey had an RBI single for the Trojans in the sixth, knocking in Kristyn Hogue.
"We played one of the premier teams in the state hard," Douglas first-year coach Randy Gunn said. "The scores show we got beat, but our team's coming together. They're playing well, putting the bat on the ball. They battled and never gave up."
S.U. scored in each of the five innings in the second game, including three in the fifth to end it due to the 10-run rule.
Ferguson was 3-for-3 with three runs. Lowell had two hits in three at-bats and scored three runs and knocked in two, Aneykah McCall went 2-for-3 with two runs and Gibson was 2-for-3 with a double.
Ferguson kept the Trojans off the scoreboard, fanning two and walking none. Taylor Davis was 2-for-2 for Douglas.
"I thought Amelia did a great job," McGrorty said. "She's really been working on making sure she hits her spots. She's really good about trusting her defense to make plays and I think that really helps her."
The Lancers are scheduled to host Brookings (8-11, 2-3) Tuesday, while Douglas will travel to Sutherlin (4-10, 0-3).
"We've got to put our heads down and get to work," Gunn said. "We're excited to play Sutherlin."
First Game
Douglas;000;001;—;1;2;2
S. Umpqua;203;006;—;11;13;3
Anderson and Norton; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Anderson. 2B — Ferguson 2 (SU), Gray (SU), Lowell (SU). HR — Steen (SU).
Second Game
Douglas;000;00;—;0;3;1
S. Umpqua;121;33;—;10;12;0
Anderson, Hogue (5) and Norton; Ferguson and Rudy. WP — Ferguson. LP — Anderson. 2B — Gibson (SU).
