TUALATIN —The Roseburg softball team was a runner on third base away from taking defending state champs Tualatin to extra innings on Friday afternoon.
Sydney Wagner had an RBI in the sixth inning that made the difference for the Timberwolves.
Brittany Glasser had Roseburg’s (1-2) lone RBI in the seventh inning. Madysn Blevins had six strikeouts in the game to hold Tualatin’s bats at bay for much of the game.
Roseburg will host Westview at home on Monday.
Roseburg 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Tualatin 001 001 0 — 2 5 1
Blevins and Bergman; Ridings and Rosenbaum. WP — Ridings. LP — Blevins. 2B — Hoyle (T.) Gibson (R.) 3B — Wagner (T.) Murphy (R.).
S. Umqpua 16-20, La Pine 0-0
TRI CITY — The South Umpqua softball team swept La Pine Friday, defeating them 16-0 in the opener and 20-0 in the second game.
The Lancers (2-1) did not provide any stats to the News-Review.
The Lancers play Dayton on Monday.
Lost River 16-19, Riddle 2-5
RIDDLE — The Riddle softball team lost to Lost River 16-2 in the first game and 19-5 in the nightcap of its doubleheader Friday night.
The Irish (0-3) did not provide any stats to the News-Review.
Riddle plays at Myrtle Point on Monday.
Oakland 2-5, Creswell 1-4
OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers softball team won both games in a doubleheader with Creswell on Friday afternoon. The Oakers won the first game 2-1 and the second 5-4.
Andie Bean was in the circle for both games for the Oakers(2-0), she struck out 11 batters in the first game and 10 in the first.
Hannah Zyzniewski hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth in the first game to send a runner home to get Oakland a walk off win.
Kylie Pfaff hit a walk-off RBI single with a runner on in the bottom of the eighth in game two to give Oakland its second walk-off win of the day.
Destiny Black earned both losses for Creswell.
The Oakers will look to keep its perfect record against Coquille on Tuesday.
First Game
Creswell 000 000 10 — 1 7 2
Oakland 001 000 01 — 2 10 0
Black and Grubbs; Bean and Pflaff. WP — Bean. LP — Black. HR — Hatch (Cres)
Second Game
Creswell 003 000 01 — 4 6 2
Oakland 100 110 02 — 5 9 2
Black and Hatch; Bean and Pfaff. WP — Bean. LP — Black. 2B —Janshen (Cres.) 3B — Bean (Oak)
Days Creek 12, Butte Falls 8
BUTTE FALLS — The Days Creek softball team beat Butte Falls 12-8 Friday night in its season opener.
Fiona Ketchum went 3-for-5 with two doubles for Days Creek. Becca Nahurn went 3-for-5 with a home run in the third inning. Shandiin Newton had an RBI triple. Brianna Kewish went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Kassiddee Thompson went 2-for-4.
The Wolves led 4-0 in the top of the fourth but gave up three runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more runs in the fourth inning. Butte Falls led 8-4 but the Wolves battled back with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game.
Days Creek took the lead for good with four runs in the seventh inning.
“I was really proud of the way we came back after we got down, so they battled and that was good to see,” Days Creek coach Katie Staudemaier said. “They didn’t want to give up in our first game. I saw a lot of good hitting and a lot of good defense.
Days Creek (1-0) hosts Bandon on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
Days Creek 013 022 4 —12 14 2
Butte Falls 003 500 0 — 8 9 4
Nahurn, Newton (4) and Ketchum; Casey and Woodburn. WP — Newton. LP — Casey. 2B — Ketchum 2 (DC), Oden (BF). 3B — Newton (DC), Middleton (BF). HR — Nahurn (DC).
Bandon 18, Yoncalla 1
BANDON — The Yoncalla softball team lost to Bandon 18-1 Friday night in their second game of the season.
Yoncalla (0-2) did not provide any information to the News-Review.
The Eagles play at Siletz Valley on Tuesday.
Baseball
Glendale 7, Lost River 6
GLENDALE — Cameron Colley trotted across home plate in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Pirates of Glendale a 7-6 win in walk-off fashion on Friday afternoon.
Alyx Rocha threw six innings and had eight strikeouts in the contest. Justin Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Glendale (2-0). Catcher Will Kidwell was two-for-four with a pair of RBIs in the game as well.
Glendale will return to action and look to remain undefeated on Tuesday at Coquille.
Lost River 100 020 3 — 6 10 1
Glendale 140 000 2 — 7 8 0
Britton, Reed (3) and Wright; Rocha, Jefferson (7), Landice (7) and Kidwell. WP — Landice. LP — Reed. 2B — Mann, Britton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.