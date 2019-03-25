MEDFORD — South Umpqua won both softball games in Monday’s North Medford Spring Break Invitational.
The Lancers defeated Churchill 6-2, followed by a shutout victory over South Albany, 15-0.
In the first game Churchill was able to score a run in the first inning, but South Umpqua tied it up after two innings and pulled ahead. The Lancers’ biggest inning came in the third, when they scored three runs. Aneykah McCall belted a solo home run in the third.
Amelia Ferguson went 2-for-3 at the plate for South Umpqua in the first game.
Tayah Kelley pitched both games or the Lancers and allowed one hit against South Albany, but struck out nine. South Umpqua scored 10 runs in the fourth innings. Kelley, Shalyn Gray, Kalie Mann, Ferguson all had RBIs in the inning.
Gray and Kelley each had a double in the inning and Mann had a home run. Gray hit a home run in the third.
Churchill 100 001 0 — 2 1 2
S. Umpqua 011 301 X — 6 9 1
Olin, Stout (4) and Rico; Kelley and Rudy. WP — Kelley. LP — Olin. 2B — Gibson (SU), Gray (SU), Kelley (SU), Skeen (SU). 3B — Rudy (SU). HR — McCall (SU).
S. Umpqua 002 (10) 3 — 15 11 0
S. Albany 000 00 — 0 1 5
Kelley and Rudy; Beasley, Maynard (5) and Roskelley. WP — Kelley. LP — Beasley. 2B — Gibson (SU), Gray (SU), Kelley (SU). HR — Gray (SU), Mann (SU).
Roseburg splits
MEDFORD — Roseburg rebounded from an opening loss to Dallas with a 4-0 win over Forest Grove in the North Medford Spring Break Invitational on Monday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Indians (4-4) fell to Dallas, 10-2.
Mady Blevins sparked Roseburg against Forest Grove, pitching a five-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks. She was 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Samie Bergmann and freshman Stephanie Blix were both 2-for-4 for the Tribe.
Bergmann was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI against Dallas, which is coached by former Roseburg High standout Brandi (Campos) Jackson. Jordan Gibson went 2-for-4 with a run.
Roseburg is scheduled to meet Barlow and Bend Tuesday on the final day of the tournament.
Dallas 012 201 4 — 10 9 1
Roseburg 001 010 0 — 2 4 4
Simmons and Lee; K. Gibson, Blevins (3), Gibson (7) and Bergmann. WP — Simmons. LP — K. Gibson. 2B — Lee (D), Dippel (D), J. Gibson (R), Bergmann 2 (R). 3B — Loughary (D).
Roseburg 110 020 0 — 4 10 1
F. Grove 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Blevins and Bergmann; Colfelt and Tanaka. WP — Blevins. LP — Colfelt. 2B — Bergmann (R), Blix (R), Tanaka (FG). HR — Blevins (R).
Rainier 9, Sutherlin 5
JOHN DAY — Rainier defeated Sutherlin softball, 9-5, in Monday’s game at the Grant Union Spring Break Invitational.
Rainier scored four runs in the first three innings, before Sutherlin was able to get two runs in. Rainier scored three runs in the seventh inning.
Kayla Luther hit a home run for Sutherlin in the fifth inning. She was 2-for-4 overall. Rylee Parsons was 3-for-4 and Aysiah Candelaria went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Rainier 103 011 3 — 9 7 3
Sutherlin 002 021 0 — 5 10 4
King; Ganger, Parsons (6). WP — King. LP — Ganger. 2B — King (R), O’Brien (R), Kellar (R). HR — Luther (S).
Santiam 13, Reedsport 2
TOLEDO — Santiam defeated Reedsport, 13-2, in a softball game Monday at Toledo High School.
No further information was available. Reedsport is scheduled to play Gaston at Toledo High School on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.