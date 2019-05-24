BEAVERTON — The Roseburg High School softball team couldn’t quite get over the hump on Friday.
Three first-inning errors by the third-seeded Indians led to two unearned runs for Sunset and the No. 2 Apollos held on for a 2-1 win in a quarterfinal game of the OSAA Class 6A playoffs.
“It was a tough one, to only give up two hits and lose the game,” Roseburg coach Brad Deaver said. “The girls took it hard, there were some tears.”
Sunset (24-5) advanced to the semifinals against No. 3 Sheldon (23-6) Tuesday. No. 1 Grants Pass (26-3) will host No. 4 Tualatin (24-5) in the other semifinal.
Sunset’s Grace Kimball won a pitchers’ duel with Roseburg’s Madysn Blevins.
Kimball tossed a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking one. Blevins only gave up two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
“Mady shut them down after the first inning,” Deaver said. “We just didn’t get enough hits and the (four) errors were costly.”
All the scoring was done in the first inning. Roseburg took a 1-0 lead when Jordan Gibson, advanced to third on two wild pitches and came home on a sacrifice fly by Samie Bergmann.
Kimball and Abby Wingo scored what turned out to be the tying and go-ahead runs for the Apollos in the bottom half. Roseburg hurt itself with errors by shortstop Jazmyn Murphy, first baseman Kami Gibson and Blevins.
“You have to play clean in the playoffs,” Deaver said.
Brittany Glasser went 2-for-3 for the Indians and Blevins doubled.
Four Roseburg seniors played their final game: Blevins, Bergmann, Jordan Gibson and Marinda Carlyle.
“It was a pretty successful season,” Deaver said. “We hung with every tough team and beat every tough team.”
Roseburg 100 000 0 — 1 3 4
Sunset 200 000 x — 2 2 0
Blevins and Bergmann; Kimball and Wier. WP — Kimball. LP — Blevins. 2B — Blevins (R).
