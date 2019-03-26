JOHN DAY — The Sutherlin softball team had a rough day at the Grant Union Spring Break Invitational on Tuesday, losing a pair of lopsided games.
The Bulldogs (4-5) fell 24-1 to Clatskanie and 10-0 to Union/Cove, both games going five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Megan Carrillo and Erica MacDonald each doubled, and Kayla Luther knocked in the lone run for Sutherlin versus Clatskanie.
Megan Carrillo doubled and Carmen Ganger singled in the Union/Cove loss.
Clatskanie;5(10)0;54;—;24;24;0
Sutherlin;000;10;—;1;4;4
Ganger, Parsons (4) and Ramirez-Reyes; Sizemore and Hamm. WP — Sizemore. LP — Ganger. 2B — Sprague (C), Carrillo (S), MacDonald (S). 3B — Smith (C), Sprague (C). HR — Smith (C), Sizemore (C), Hummer (C).
Sutherlin;000;00;—;0;2;1
Union/Cove;111;16;—;10;9;0
Parsons, Ganger (2) and Magana; Glenn and Creech. WP — Glenn. LP — Parsons. 2B — Carrillo (S), Kohr (U), Lantis (U), Bruce (U).
