COQUILLE — The Sutherlin softball team knocked off Coquille, 12-6, on the road Tuesday afternoon.
Carmen Ganger earned the win for the Bulldogs (4-2). Rylee Parsons had three hits for Sutherlin and Erica MacDonald added four RBIs. Parsons also secured a save in the game.
Ellie Ekelund took the loss for Coquille (1-3). Ekelund struck out nine batters in the game.
Sutherlin will participate in the Spring Break Invite at John Day on Monday.
Sutherlin;030;005;4;—;12;13;4
Coquille;110;102;1;—;6;11;3
Ganger and Magana; Ekelund and Cortez. WP — Ganger. LP — Ekelund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.