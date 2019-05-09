SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs dropped a pair of Class 3A Far West League softball games to the Brookings Bruins on Thursday to end the season, falling 14-10 and 18-8.
Rylee Parsons went 4-for-5 for Sutherlin (7-17, 2-10 FWL) in the first game. Megan Carrillo was 2-for-4 with two runs. Sutherlin was unable to hold an early 7-1 lead.
Tilly Peters and Lexi Schofield each had four hits for the Bruins (12-14, 6-6).
Ashley Radmer was 2-for-3 with a double and Kayla Luther went 2-for-4 with two runs for the Bulldogs in the second game. Hannah James stroked three hits for Brookings.
First Game
Brookings;122;225;0;—;14;19;2
Sutherlin;710;002;0;—;10;9;4
Harms and Taylor; Ganger and Magana. WP — Harms. LP — Ganger. 2B — Peters (B), Schofield 2 (B), Harms (B).
Second Game
Brookings;123;500;7;—;18;15;5
Sutherlin;300;023;0;—;8;8;7
Taylor and Kitzhugh; Parsons, Ganger (3) and Magana. WP — Taylor. LP — Parsons. 2B — MacDonald (S), Radmer (S).
