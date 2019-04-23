SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs pounded out 17 hits and defeated the Douglas Trojans, 14-11, on Tuesday in a Far West League softball game.
Rylee Parsons went 4-for-5 with five runs for the Bulldogs (6-10, 1-3 FWL), who posted their first league win. Kayla Luther was 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and three runs, Erica MacDonald was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Aurora Cheatham and Ashley Radmer each added two hits.
Taylor Davis had three hits in five at-bats, including a pair of doubles, and scored three runs for the Trojans (0-10, 0-6). Kristyn Hogue was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs and Mackenzie Norton went 2-for-4.
The two teams will meet in a doubleheader Friday in Winston.
Douglas;401;411;0;—;11;11;7
Sutherlin;232;043;x;—;14;17;8
Anderson, Hogue (6) and Norton; Ganger and Magana. WP — Ganger. LP — Anderson. 2B — Hogue (D), Davis 2 (D), Magana (S), Luther (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.