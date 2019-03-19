The Glide Wildcats and Sutherlin Bulldogs hooked up in a nonleague softball doubleheader on Tuesday in Sutherlin.
Both clubs enjoyed some success. Sutherlin stroked 16 hits and won the opener, 9-7, but Glide pounded out 14 hits to take the nightcap, 13-7.
Sutherlin, a Class 3A school, and 2A Glide each have 3-2 season records.
"We're just coming together, but I thought our girls did fantastic," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "Glide is a good team, and we eliminated our errors and hit the ball. We're still trying to find our way with pitching."
Wildcats coach Steve Williams was pleased to see his team come back and win the second game and salvage a split.
"We're getting better every day," he said. "We have a lot of new girls at new positions this year. We had too many bullets through our feet (errors in the first game), but we're swinging the bats pretty well."
The Bulldogs trailed 5-2 early in the first game, but pushed over seven runs in the last four innings to pull out the win.
Savannah McHugill, who went 5-for-5 at the plate on the day, was 4-for-4 with three runs for Sutherlin. Freshman Erica MacDonald was 2-for-3 with five RBIs, including a three-run homer in the third inning.
Megan Carrillo had two hits in three at-bats and scored three times. Aurora Cheatham, Aysiah Candelaria and Kayla Luther all stroked two hits.
Rylee Parsons picked up the decision in relief, allowing five hits and two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings.
Ruby Livingston knocked in three runs for Glide. Molly Mills doubled and scored a pair of runs and Jordan Williams scored twice.
In Game 2, the Wildcats were down 7-5, but took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Livingston went 3-for-5, while Mills was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Jordan Williams, Emily Michel and Alyssa Malek chipped in two hits apiece.
Megan Carrillo was 2-for-4 with two runs and Aryana Ramirez-Reyes went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger for the 'Dogs.
Sutherlin suffered a blow when McHugill, a sophomore, broke a wrist diving for a ball in the outfield in the fourth inning. She's expected to be lost for the rest of the season.
"It was hard for the kids to come back after Savannah got hurt," Miguel Carrillo said. "That's a big loss."
Sutherlin resumes nonleague play at Coquille Thursday. Glide opens its Special District 5 schedule Saturday with a doubleheader against Chiloquin at Coplin Field.
First Game
Glide;050;110;0;—;7;7;8
Sutherlin;204;111;x;—;9;16;1
Williams, Malek (6) and Malek, Ranger (6); Ganger, Parsons (2) and Magana. WP — Parsons. LP — Williams. 2B — Mills (G), Cheatham (S), Candelaria (S), MacDonald (S), Radmer (S). HR — MacDonald (S).
Second Game
Glide;501;303;1;—;13;14;1
Sutherlin;340;000;0;—;7;8;4
Mills, Williams (4), Malek (5) and Malek, Ranger (5); Ganger, Parsons (2) and Ramirez-Reyes. WP — Mills. LP — Parsons. 2B — Mills (G), Belloir (G), McHugill (S), Ramirez-Reyes (S).
