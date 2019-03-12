MEDFORD — The Sutherlin softball team opened its season Tuesday with an 18-8 nonleague loss at Phoenix in five innings at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Bulldogs' preseason training had been hampered due to competition for field and gym time due to adverse weather conditions that limited the team to only one outdoor practice prior to Tuesday's game.
A solo inside-the-park home run by Ashley Gurr ended the contest in the fifth. Rylee Parsons was the losing pitcher for Sutherlin. Megan Carrillo and Carmen Ganger doubled for the Bulldogs.
Sutherlin;311;30;—;8;5;2
Phoenix;271;71;—;18;11;3
Parsons and Ramirez-Reyes; Goff and Bowman. WP — Goff. LP — Parsons, 0-1. 2B — Carrillo (S), Ganger (S), Bolstad (P), George (P), Goff (P). HR — Bowman (P), Wallack (P), Gurr (P).
