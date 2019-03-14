FLORENCE — The Sutherlin softball team swept a nonleague doubleheader with Siuslaw on Thursday, winning by scores of 9-8 and 14-12.
Rylee Parsons and Carmen Ganger earned the pitching wins for the Bulldogs (2-1). Savannah McHugill stroked a double and triple in the second game. Kayla Luther ripped a triple in the opener.
Nina Aaron took both losses for the Vikings.
Sutherlin will host Glide in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
First Game
Sutherlin;310;022;1;—;9;16;1
Siuslaw;430;100;0;—;8;9;0
Parsons and Magana; Aaron and Smith. WP — Parsons. LP — Aaron. 3B — Luther (Su).
Second Game
Sutherlin;430;34;—;14;18;2
Siuslaw;400;08;—;12;6;1
Ganger and Magana; Aaron and Smith. WP — Ganger. LP — Aaron. 2B McHugill (Su), Luther (Su), Carrillo (Su). 3B — McHugill (Su).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.