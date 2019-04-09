TOLEDO — The Reedsport Brave dropped a 10-4 decision to the top-ranked Toledo Boomers on Tuesday in a Special District 4 softball game.
Reedsport fell to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in league. No details from the game were provided to The News-Review.
The Brave are scheduled to host Bandon Friday, weather permitting.
