OAKLAND — CJ Gale lined a two-run double with one out in the top of the seventh inning and Umpqua Valley Christian pulled out a 3-1 win over Oakland on Tuesday in a Special District 4 baseball game.
The league-leading Monarchs (14-1, 7-0 SD4) are No. 1 in the OSAA Class 2A/1A power rankings and No. 3 in the coaches' poll.
KC Pettibone picked up the decision for UVC, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Jacob Mesa was 2-for-3 with a double and walk.
The Oakers (2-9-1, 0-7) used four pitchers, and coach Ben Lane singled out Dakota Percell. The junior right-hander allowed two hits and no runs in four innings of relief.
Corbin Picknell went 2-for-3 for the Oakers. Jacob Brooksby had an outstanding defensive game, Lane said.
"To come out and play well against them was encouraging," Lane said. "They and Knappa are the cream of the crop (in 2A/1A)."
The two teams will meet Thursday in a doubleheader at Roseburg's Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field, beginning at 6 p.m.
UVC;100;000;2;—;3;6;0
Oakland;000;100;0;—;1;4;2
Pettibone and Guastaferro; Picknell, Percell (3), Harbour (6), Allen (7) and B. Brooksby. WP — Pettibone. LP — Harbour. 2B — Gale (UVC), Mesa (UVC), Tolliver (O).
