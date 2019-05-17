JUNCTION CITY — Kamryn Potter's two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Junction City a 4-3 nonleague softball win over South Umpqua on Friday.
Lindsey Stripling, Potter and Jada Fuller all had two hits for the Class 4A Tigers (23-4 overall). Jenna Kister got the decision, allowing seven hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Shalyn Gray hit a solo home run and Aaliyah Rudy was 2-for-3 with a double for the 3A Lancers (20-5). Tayah Kelley took the loss, giving up eight hits and four earned runs. She fanned seven and walked three.
South Umpqua, which is ranked No. 2 in the 3A coaches' poll, will host a first-round playoff game on Wednesday.
S. Umpqua;010;100;1;—;3;7;2
J. City;010;001;2;—;4;8;1
Kelley and Rudy; Kister and Bumcrot. WP — Kister. LP — Kelley. 2B — Rudy (SU), Potter (JC), Fuller (JC), Wilson (JC). HR — Gray (SU).
