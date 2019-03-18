Roseburg has produced a total of 10 runs in four nonconference games in the early stages of the high school softball season.
That's not going to cut it for a team hoping to contend for the Southwest Conference title.
The Indians only managed four hits in a 7-4 loss to Westview of Beaverton under sunny skies on Monday at Stewart Park in their home opener.
Westview finished with 10 hits. Madeline Curaming led the Wildcats (2-1) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Taylor Alto was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Jordan Gibson had three hits in four at-bats for Roseburg (1-3), which left eight runners on base.
"You should have a plan (going up to bat)," said Gibson, a senior third baseman who's the Tribe's leadoff hitter. "We're not mentally prepared. We have a lot of young players and we're adjusting. They got the clutch hits with runners on today."
"Hitting has been something we've struggled with," added senior second baseman Marinda Carlyle. "Not seeing much live pitching (due to the weather) has set us back. We haven't been able to string them together, but I think you'll see us crushing balls later in the year."
The Indians have played some good competition as well, facing four teams that were in the Class 6A playoffs last year. They'll visit Tigard, a state quarterfinalist in 2018, on Wednesday.
"It's a mindset," RHS coach Brad Deaver said. "It's a matter of going to the plate with confidence. We're taking too many pitches and haven't found that key hit with runners in scoring position. We have to figure out a way to generate multiple hits."
Samie Bergmann had Roseburg's other hit. Carlyle knocked in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
The Indians fell behind 5-1 in the top of the fifth, but responded with three runs in the bottom half. A pair of errors by the Wildcats aided Roseburg in the inning.
Alto stroked a two-run double to right-center with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to give Westview a three-run advantage.
Sophomore Julia Jordan picked up the pitching decision. The left-hander struck out eight, walked three and hit four batters.
"She was really wild, but when she was on she was on," Carlyle said. "She hit the outside corner well."
Senior right-hander Mady Blevins took the loss, fanning seven and walking two.
"Mady did OK," Deaver said. "She struggled with the top of their lineup."
Roseburg centerfielder Ericka Allen injured a shoulder attempting to make a diving catch of a Nevaeh Bergner flyball in the fifth and didn't return to the game.
After Tigard, the Tribe is scheduled to meet West Salem at home Thursday.
Westview;100;040;2;—;7;10;2
Roseburg;100;030;0;—;4;4;1
Jordan and Bergner; Blevins and Bergmann. WP — Jordan. LP — Blevins, 1-3. 2B — Bergner (W), Alto (W).
