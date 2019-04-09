MEDFORD — Jordan Williams pitched 4 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before allowing two runs and the Glide softball team improved to 3-0 in Special District 5 play with a 12-2 victory over Rogue River on Wednesday.
Williams struck out 12 batters in five innings, walked none, allowed only one hit and one earned run in a performance that Wildcats coach Steve Williams described as simply "Lights out."
Emily Michel was the only batter with more than one hit for Glide (7-2, 3-0 SD5), going 2-for-3. The rest of the 'Cats combined for eight more hits. Mashayla Belloir hit an inside-the-park home run.
Liz Atteberry earned the loss, giving up 10 hits for Rogue River (4-1, 2-1 SCL). Akira Alvarado had the lone hit for Rogue River, an inside-the-park homer in the fifth.
Glide is scheduled to host Illinois Valley on Thursday.
Glide;360;03;—;12;10;2
R. River;000;02;—;2;1;5
Williams and Malek; Attiberry and Rangle. WP — Williams. LP — Attiberry. 2B — Rams (G), Livingston (G). HR — Belloir (G), Alvarado (R).
