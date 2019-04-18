YONCALLA — The Yoncalla softball team dropped a pair of Special District 3 games with Lowell on Thursday afternoon.
The Red Devils (3-6, 3-2 SD3) took the first game, 15-11, and won the second game, 12-9.
Yoncalla (2-10, 0-7) is currently riding a 17-game conference losing streak dating back to last season. No details from either contest were provided to the News-Review by press time.
Yoncalla will look to break its skid on Saturday in a twin bill with Central Linn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.