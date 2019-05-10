OAKRIDGE — The Yoncalla softball team dropped a pair of Special District 3 games to Oakridge on Friday.
The Warriors blasted the Eagles 22-12 in game one and erupted for a 20-4 win in game two.
No details from the contests were provided to the News-Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.