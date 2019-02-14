Roseburg senior
Sport: Swimming.
Events: 500 freestyle, 200 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay.
Age: 18.
GPA: 3.5.
Hobbies/Other interests: Cross country, track and field, playing video games, playing Dungeons and Dragons, Interact Club, National Honor Society.
College Plans: Go to either Pacific University of College of Idaho to study computer science and engineering, possibly run cross country.
Performance: Won the 500 free at the Southwest Conference district meet in 4:59.62. He finished second in the 200 (1:52.24) and was a member of both the 200 and 400 relay teams, which qualified for state.
Quotable: "At the beginning of the (swim) season I was having fun, but I wasn't meeting my goals. But at districts, being able to PR in the 200 and 500 was great. It's been fun being able to be the captain this year, an honor really. I've really enjoyed it ... I swam with most of these people since elementary school."
