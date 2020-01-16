News-Review Sports Editor
LOGAN TODD
Roseburg junior
Sport: Swimming.
Events: 50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Club swimmer, hanging out with friends, hiking, FBLA, singing.
GPA: 3.9.
College Plans: Air Force Academy.
Favorite Athlete: Caeleb Dressel, U.S. swimmer.
Performance: Posted wins in the 50 (22.18) and 100 freestyle (50.27), and swam legs on the first-place 200 medley relay (1:42.32) and 200 free relay (1:29.89) in the Skip Rumbaugh Invitational last Saturday in Corvallis.
Quotable: “I felt good about it (performance). I’m way better than I was last year. I’m getting a lot more practice in the pool and have been getting faster times. I hope to win district in all of my events.”
On what he enjoys about the sport: “My teammates. It’s a really fun group. I appreciate the effort people put in.”
