Logan Todd, Rainey Lambert, Dominic Colvin and Hunter Agsten are coming back to Roseburg with the bronze medal.
Roseburg's 200-yard freestyle relay team finished third at the Class 6A State Swimming Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
The boys swam the final race in 1:29.50, to finish behind Newberg (1:26.11) and West Linn (1:27.96).
"We had an incredible meet," Roseburg coach Christy Todd said. "The boys swam their hearts out and had very fast competition."
The Roseburg quartet was in second place after Friday's preliminaries, which they swam in 1:29.36, but were overtaken by West Linn on Saturday.
Logan Todd, Colvin and Agsten also swam in the preliminaries for different events. All three of them were part of the 400 free relay team, which finished 10th in 3:22.07.
The top nine finishers in each event advanced to Saturday's finals.
Logan Todd, a sophomore, finished 10th in the 50 free (21.98), senior Agsten finished 17th in the 500 free (5:06.47) and freshman Colvin was 18th in the 100 backstroke (57.40).
None of the swimmers for the Roseburg girls advanced to the finals.
Brighid Rickman finished 10th in the 50 free (24.84) and 12th in the 100 free (54.76). The 400 free relay team of Libbey Ketchum, Emily Blum, Bethany Foster and Rickman finished 17th in 3:59.88.
"We are a young team and Brighid, Logan and Dominic just missed coming back to compete in the finals," Christy Todd said. "They will be there next year."
Agsten was the lone Roseburg senior to make it to the state meet.
"We will miss Hunter," coach Todd said. "He was a great leader, but the boys are not very focused on the high school record next year."
The school record in the 200 free relay is 1:28.73.
